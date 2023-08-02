Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan's sci-fi hit Koi...Mil Gaya is re-releasing in theatres.

Twenty years after it released and took the world by storm, Rakesh Roshan’s sci-fi blockbuster Koi...Mil Gaya is set to return to theatres. The film will mark its 20th anniversary with a special limited release in PVR INOX cinemas across 30 cities in India.

Koi...Mil Gaya, released in 2003, is one of the first Indian films to feature extra-terrestrials. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the film spawned two sequels in Krrish and Krrish 3, giving Bollywood one of its first successful franchises. The film was praised for its visual effects and storytelling, as well as Hrithik’s acting. The film also gave Indian pop culture an enduring icon in Jadoo, the film’s adorable blue alien.

Based on the high recall value and popularity of Koi... Mil Gaya among the audience over the years, PVR INOX has decided to re-release the film in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Aurangabad, Kolkata, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Gwalior, Jaipur, Noida & Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Dehradun, Delhi, Gokrakhpur, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab ; Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Kochi, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. The film will release in these cities on August 4.

Talking about the film’s re-release and longevity, director Rakesh Roshan says, "As a filmmaker it feels surreal to learn that your film is being loved even after 20 years. We set out to make Koi... Mil Gaya as a children's film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. 20 years later I keep seeing Koi... Mil Gaya being spoken about, whether it is social media creators recreating Rohit's (Hrithik's character in the film) dialogues or references to Jaadoo everytime there is an alleged Alien spotting around the world, a sonic boom event being heard from the sky or the various memes on 'Om om om' or 'Dhoop' across the internet. Knowing that it's 20 years, and Koi... Mil Gaya is still etched in the audience's mind is a very heart-warming feeling."