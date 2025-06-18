Bollywood's noted hairstylist Aalim Hakim has finally revealed whether Bollywood superstars have real hair or fake.

A good haircut is an essential feature for an actor to stay relevant in the film industry. Actors like Akshaye Khanna are examples of fine talents who lost projects due to premature balding. If you are leading a film, you need to have good hair. In this scenario, hairstylists or hair experts arrive as saviours. There have been rumours that actors like several superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan don't have real hair. There are rumours that these actors wear wigs or have patches. However, veteran hairstylist Aalim Hakim has finally broken the silence on this debate. In an interview, he revealed whether these stars are actually fooling the audience.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Aalim Hakim revealed that he does receive messages asking him about celebrities having fake hair. Addressing the rumours of actors wearing wigs, he said, “I’ve heard these rumours, but let me tell you that they don’t wear hair patches or wigs. To be very frank, my own hair is fake. I don’t lie about it. Many people send me messages, saying that an actor’s wig is excellent. And I tell them that they’re mistaken."

When asked if Hrithik, Kapil Sharma or any actor has fake hair, Aalim instantly said, "No, it’s all real. None of them. Sabke asli baal hain boss. I cut their hair myself. Fake hair wouldn’t react the same way as real hair on camera. Like Hrithik’s chopper shot in War. Not only does he have real hair, but he also has great quality hair. Everybody has great hair." He later touched his own head and said, “This is fake (laughed)."

About Hrithik Roshan

A few years back, notorious, self-proclaimed critic KRK shared a photo of a man with a bald patch. He claimed that the person in the photo, facing his back to the camera, is none other than Hrithik Roshan. However, Aalim's revelation has made it clear for good. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in War 2.