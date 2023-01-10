Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shares unseen loved-up photos on actor's 49th birthday: 'You make it better...'

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Bollywood's very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan turned 49, and his girlfriend Saba Azad has penned a heartfelt note on the special occasion. Rocket Boys star dropped a carousel post with unseen photos of her with Hrithik and 'thanked him for being borned (sic).'

In the series of photos, we could see Hrithik and Saba enjoying quality time together. Talking a walk hand-in-hand, enjoying some delicious food, Hrithik having a playtime with her dog. Saba dropped the photos with a prolonged post that says, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule."

Here's the post

In the post, Saba continues praising Roshan and his presence into her life, "You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

Yesterday, Hrithik opened up about his much-awaited Krrish 4. While interacting with Pinkvilla, Roshan added, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year's end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon.” Among the various fan theories about K4, one of the popular speculation is Jadoo's return to the franchise. Earlier, there were rumours that the lovable alien from Koi Mil Gaya will return to the series after 20 years. When Hrithik was asked about the same he said, "You have to see the film for that," but there is magic." Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter.