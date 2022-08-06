Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan to get married to boyfriend Arslan Goni soon?

File photo

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, has been in a committed relationship with actor Arslan Goni. Although they have so far kept their relationship a secret and have insisted that they are only "good friends," their social media PDA has made fans beleievr that they are dating. It is no secret that the two are deeply in love with one another because they go on date nights, attend Bollywood parties together, go on mini-vacations together, and more.

According to the most recent reports, Sussanne Khan is prepared to take step ahead in her relationship. The rumour is that Sussanne, an interior designer by profession, wants to tie the knot with her boyfriend.

According to ZeeNews, a close source to the entertainment portal disclosed that both Sussanne and Arslan are wanting to get married. "Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given a serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi," the source said.



The source further adds," While there was a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning that he will get married to ladylove Saba Azad, the couple hasn't yet decided if they want to take the plunge. But this is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when".

Although there is no confirmation about the same yet but fans sure will be thrilled if it happens soon!