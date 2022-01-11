'Stubborn Omicron has infiltrated my immune system': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan tests Covid positive

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sussanne took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. "After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one," she wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate news, members from the film industry wished Sussanne a speedy recovery."Get well soon," actor Bipasha Basu commented. " You will be fine soon," Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali wrote.

Check out her post below:



On January 10, Sussanne had shared a heartfelt video wishing her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on the occasion of his birthday. The video featured Hrithik and his sons Hrehaana and Hridaan. Sussanne capitoned the post as, "Happy Happy birthday Rye..U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug!"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Sussanne recently made headlines for her relationship with actor Arslan Goni.