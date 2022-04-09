Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gives sneak peek of her new Goa restaurant, watch video

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is elated about her newly-launched restaurant, Vedro in Panjim, Goa. Recently, Sussanne gave an inside look at her new place on her Instagram. Khan shared a video where we get a sneak peek of Vedro, and it also showcases Sussanne's effort to turn the place into a perfect 'chilling spot.' In the video, we see Sussane putting her heart and soul into each and every corner of the place, adjusting rug mats, and placing flower vases perfectly. The decor of the restaurant echoes the 'cool vibes,' and the jute, wooden art pieces, crochet chandeliers, pop-culture posters of The Exorcist, and Superman, certify Vedro as the new zone to hangout.

Watch the video

Sussanne shared the video with the caption, "All that glitters is definitely MORE than Gold… now open a Labour of our Heart.. @vedro.goa #Spring2022." Many of her friends and colleagues congratulated her on this new beginning. Sophie Chaudary commented on her video saying, "Looks fab! Congrats @suzkr." Sonali Bendre commented with clap emojis, even singer Kanika Kapoor commented with the same emoji.

Previously, Khan's ex-husband Hrithik, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni was spotted chilling at her place, and their moment went viral on the social media. The couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni partied together in Goa a few days ago. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having a gala time with their new partners Saba and Arslan respectively.

And now a selfie, clicked by Hrithik himself has been breaking the internet. In it, Hrithik has seen all smiles as he clicks a selfie featuring girlfriend Saba, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni. Saba is seen standing between Hrithik and Sussanne, casually keeping her hands on the two. Everyone seems to be cherishing the moment are seen smiling for the click. For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later.