Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister, niece praise his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Actor Saba Azad has been making headlines ever since she was spotted on a dinner date with Hrithik Roshan. It seems she has been getting along well with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan’s family. The 31-year-old actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle which has received love from Hrithik’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan.

Saba dug out a picture of her character as Mrs Homi Bhabha from ‘Rocket Boys’, which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. The actor looked like a timeless beauty in the all smiles snap shared by her. "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942," Saba captioned the picture.

While Pashmina commented, "Uffffff," alongside a red heart emoticon, Suranika wrote, "stop it!!!!!" with a heart-eyes and a fire emoticon in the comments section. Earlier, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by the Roshan family. She had also joined Roshans for a lunch earlier. Hrithik’s uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan had shared a photo of Saba Azaz with the caption, “What an amazing eve….! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” From the photo, it seems that Saba was performing on the stage last night.

For the unversed, a video of Hrithik Roshan went Viral. In the clip, he was seen holding Saba’s hand when they stepped out from a dinner outing. However, they were captured by paps while coming out from a restaurant, Mizu, in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Since then, fans have desperately wanted to know more about the Saba.

Recently, the ‘War’ actor himself gave a shout-out to Saba ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that ‘Bang Bang’ actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating. Talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023 (With inputs from ANI)