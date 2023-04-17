Hrithik Roshan's bodyguard pushes delivery boy as he tries to take selfie with actor, netizens say 'is nalayak ne...'

Credit: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni as they all went on a dinner date. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, a Swiggy delivery boy can be seen trying to take selfie with Hrithik Roshan. When he tried to click a photo with the actor, the bodyguard pushes him away. Netizens have reacted to it, one of them wrote, “What is this nonsense one courier guy wants to take a selfie with Hrithik Roshan and he looking that security guy posing as that courier guy how can thay do like this we all have to stop prompt them.”

The second one said, “ek fan pic le raha tha or bodyguard ne dhakka de Diya or Roshan ne kuch nahi bola badi he dukh ki baat hain. iski picture dekh na hi ak Sharm ki baat hain (A fan was taking a picture and the bodyguard pushed me and Roshan didn't say anything. It's a matter of great sadness. It is a shame to see his picture) .

The third person commented, “Is nalayak ne bodyguard ko kuch bola bhi ni bechare ho dhaaka de diya sa** movies me dikhate bo sale te asal me nahi hote .sa** topi sankar. (This unworthy person didn't even say anything to the bodyguard. They are not what they seem to be in movies).

Another person wrote, “Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? At least give a fake smile at ppl around you!!!” The fifth person wrote, “I felt bad for that Swiggy guy the way he was pushed away.. would have let him have one selfie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial aerial actioner Fighter. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan. Fighter will release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Read|Ram Charan says he was '100 percent ready to perform' on Naatu Naatu at Oscars, but didn't get any call