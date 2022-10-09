Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad slams troll who called her outfit for Richa-Ali's reception 'yuck'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Saba Azad, actor-singer and actor Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend, has schooled a troll who called her looks 'yuck', seemingly referring to her recent outfit. Recently, Saba and Hrithik attended the wedding reception of actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. A section of the people spoke about Saba's outfit for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Saba shared a screenshot of a comment which read, "You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it."

Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Saba shared a post on Instagram on Friday, a few days after Ali and Richa's wedding celebration. She also uploaded photos of herself wearing the party dress.

She wrote, "I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I'm a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else."

Reacting to the post, Richa commented, "Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins… there’s no version of the world where it doesn’t… just takes time. Thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan."

Saba wore a green kurta set to the wedding reception in Mumbai to maintain the traditional look. Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. The pair entered the area as a couple and smiled for the cameras. When Hrithik and Saba were seen out together for dinner in February, the rumours about them began to circulate. Later, Saba also attended a gathering with Hrithik's family. Since their first public appearance together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, Hrithik and Saba have been in the news frequently.