BOLLYWOOD

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'

Hrithik Roshan has joined the growing wave of appreciation for Farhan Akhtar-starrer period war drama 120 Bahadur, praising the film's incredible performances and aesthetics.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'
Hrithik Roshan on 120 Bahadur
The historical war drama 120 Bahadur, headlined by Farhan Akhtar, was released in the cinemas on November 21. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film also featured Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Eijaz Khan, and Ajinkya Deo in supporting roles. The film, which premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa this month, has been declared tax free in Delhi and Rajasthan as a special mark of respect for the valiant soldiers.

120 Bahadur brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought with unshakable spirit in the iconic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Param Veer Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India’s military history.

Now, Hrithik Roshan has joined the growing wave of appreciation for Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur, praising the film's incredible performances and aesthetics. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the  wrote, "What a beautifully crafted film 120 bahadur is! Incredible aesthetics. Incredible performances. @faroutakhtar u are superb. Every department deserves a pat on their backs. @razylivingtheblues your direction is flawless. Well done guys! Well done."

The Farhan Akhtar-starrer clashed at the box office with Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer sex comedy Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Both the movies have performed poorly in their first week. Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur collected just Rs 13.75 crore and Rs 15 crore, respectively, at the domestic box office in their first seven days.

