BOLLYWOOD

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Aside from their high-octane action sequences, Hrithik and Jr NTR will also have an epic dance-war in the track Janaab-e-Aali, which is exclusive to the theatres from August 14 onwards.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 10:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 - War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the makers organised the film’s only promotional event in Hyderabad. Fans of both Hrithik and Jr NTR flooded from across states, creating an electric atmosphere with their energetic chants. 

Addressing the gathering, Hrithik heaped praises on his co-star, saying, "Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you". Claiming that he sees a lot of himself in Jr NTR, Hrithik added, "We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star".

Revealing what all he has picked up from his on-screen enemy, Hrithik revealed, "On set, Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% — not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgment on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that."

Aside from their high-octane action sequences, Hrithik and Jr NTR will also have an epic dance-war in the track Janaab-e-Aali. Scored by Pritam, the song has been crooned by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics and Bosco Leslie Martis has choregraphed the track. Only the teaser has been released and the full video is exclusive to theatres.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, and is a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Also starring Kiara Advani as the female lead, the Bollywood biggie will clash at the box office with the Tamil action thriller Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, on August 14.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

