Hrithik Roshan reveals Saif Ali Khan first look from 'Vikram Vedha', Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan aka Vedha has revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan aka Vikram from their upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha', the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Radhika Apte is the leading lady in the movie. Slated to release on September 30, it is one of the most awaited films of 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, Hrithik Roshan shared his co-star's first look and called him 'one of the finest actors' as he wrote in his caption, "P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!"

Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared the same picture and wrote, "Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one." Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her comments section and wrote, "Charismatic! Looks to be a winner...inshallah."

The Hindi remake is being directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar-Gayathri who helmed the original Tamil movie also. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi delivered fantastic performances as Vikram and Vedha respectively in the 2017 film, inspired by the folk tale of Vikram-Betaal.



In the 2017 film, Madhavan portrayed a tough cop Vikram who hunts down Sethupathi's Vedha who plays a notorious gangster. After Vedha surrenders himself, he narrates Vikram three stories from his personal life, that changes his perception of good vs evil. The film was a blockbuster success, earning rave reviews from the audience and the critics.

Earlier, Aamir Khan was attached to the project and was supposed to portray the gangster in the Hindi film, but later opted out and the 'War' actor took his place.