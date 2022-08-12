Hrithik Roshan recreates childhood photo with sisters on Raksha Bandhan, credits girlfriend Saba Azad for 'directing' it

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Thursday, dropped a string of pictures from his Rakhi celebrations, which featured him along with his sister Sunaina Roshan and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina.

Talking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan dropped the photos with the caption that read, "Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone !.........That moment in 1996. We still look the same Pic by @suranika Directed by: @sabazad."

The first picture is from the year 1996, in which the Super 30 actor could be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister Sunaina and his cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. The second picture is a recent one, in which all the four siblings could be seen posing the same way 26 years later. In the third photo, Hrithik is seen tying a rakhi on his sister Sunaina's wrist. The fourth picture is a close-up where the Kites actor is seen showing his rakhi to the camera lens with his sister sitting beside him. Similarly, in the fifth and sixth pictures, Hrithik Roshan is seen tying rakhi to his cousin Pashmina and posing with her.

In the caption, Hrithik made sure he duly credited the people who made the recreation of a 25 year old photo possible. Hrithik gave the credits of directing the string of his Raksha Bandhan celebration to his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik Rakhi celebration photos were much liked by netizens who dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look at the pictures below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is slated to release on September 30. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title.Along with this he also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.

Pashmina, on the other hand, is music composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter and will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.