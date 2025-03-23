Hrithik Roshan often shows his support for Saba Azad by cheering her on and leaving sweet comments on her social media posts.

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend Saba Azad’s latest glamorous photoshoot. The actor took to the comments section of Saba’s post and praised her stunning look. Hrithik commented, "Beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

On Sunday, Saba took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her alluring photos in a stylish white outfit. In the photos, she could be seen exuding glamour as she strikes different poses. Saba looked so hot in a white monokini paired with a chic frill jacket and long socks.

Notably, Hrithik Roshan often shows his support for Saba Azad by cheering her on and leaving sweet comments on her social media posts. Whether it’s praising her work or simply showing admiration, the War actor never misses an opportunity to express his love and appreciation for Saba.

A few days ago, Saba dropped her photos in a black outfit, captioning, "studio day!!". Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commented,"Wow."

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romance began to bloom in 2022. As per reports, their connection started on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. In response, Saba thanked Hrithik, which led to them striking up a conversation. Their exchange marked the beginning of their love story.

The couple, often seen together at various events such as birthday parties, weddings, family brunches, and vacations, have become a regular sight in each other's lives. Recently, they celebrated their third anniversary, marking another milestone in their relationship. The Krrish actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary. The actor wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad."

Hrithik publicly confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad in 2022 at a birthday party, where the couple made their first public appearance hand in hand. (With inputs from IANS)