Hrithik Roshan reacts to ex-wife Sussanne Khan saying 'I think I am a boy' in new Instagram post

Sussanne Khan flaunting some androgynous looks in her new Instagram post left Hrithik Roshan impressed.

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 07:57 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan flaunted some androgynous vibes in her new Instagram post. Sharing a mirror selfie, Sussanne kept her look simple wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a blacktop. She wore black jeans in the bottom and added a belt to accentuate her waist with a pair of white sneakers.

However, it was Sussanne's caption and Hrithik Roshan's reaction to it that caught attention. Sussanne wrote, "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid." 

Her gender-defying look left ex-husband Hrithik Roshan mighty impressed who commented saying, "Hahaha nice pic," along with a clapping emoji. Raveena Tandon also commented on the post and wrote, "That’s with most Scorpio women," adding heart-eyes and kissing emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial and are co-parenting their sons beautifully. They spend quality time together by celebrating festivals, birthdays, yearly vacations, and more. 

During the coronavirus lockdown that was announced in March 2020, Sussanne moved in temporarily at Hrithik's house, so that they can spend equal time with their children.

This year on his birthday, in January, one of the sweetest wishes Hrithik received was also from his ex-wife Sussanne. She had posted a video with photos of Hrithik with their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, calling him the 'best dad in the world'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While addressing Hrithik as 'Rye', Sussanne wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Rye... wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to... have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds."

On the work front, Hrithik has signed his next film and it's with none other than Deepika Padukone titled 'Fighter'.

