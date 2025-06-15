Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan sold three flats in Andheri West, Mumbai, worth Rs. 6.75 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have sold three flats in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. The deals, together worth Rs. 6.75 crore, were completed in May 2025.

This information is sourced from property records available on the Maharashtra government’s IGR website, as reported by Square Yards. Rakesh Roshan sold a large flat in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited, Andheri West. The apartment measures about 1,025 sq. ft. (95.26 sq. m.) and comes with two car parking spots. The sale price was Rs. 3.75 crore. The buyer also paid Rs. 18.75 lakh as stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 as registration charges.

Another flat in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, was sold by Rakesh Roshan for Rs. 2.20 crore. This unit is about 655 sq. ft. (60.89 sq. m.). The buyer paid Rs. 13.20 lakh in stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 as registration charges.

Hrithik Roshan sold a compact 240 sq. ft. (22.30 sq. m.) apartment in Raheja Classique for Rs. 80 lakh. This deal included a stamp duty of Rs. 4.80 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Rakesh Roshan, a renowned name in Indian cinema, started directing with Khudgarz (1987). Over the years, he delivered popular films like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995), and the Krrish series starring his son Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan shot to fame with his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) and won hearts across the country. He is known for his range as an actor, with memorable roles in Jodhaa Akbar, Koi... Mil Gaya, Super 30, and War.

The reason behind their recent property sales hasn’t been revealed, but it seems to be part of a planned shift in their real estate investments in Mumbai’s ever-changing property market.