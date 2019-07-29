Hrithik Roshan: People asked me to not work in 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 released in theatres seventeen days back. The movie has currently touched Rs. 125 crore mark. It earned Rs. 125.93 crore at the Box Office and still continues to run in theatres despite competition from other movies.

Hrithik became a household name after his 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya. The movie gave base to superhero Krrish, which is one of the most successful franchises of Indian cinema. However did you know there was a time when, just like Super 30, Hrithik was asked to not even work in Koi Mil Gaya.

Talking about the same, the actor quoted, "There were people who told me don't do such a film. They told me the same thing before I did films like Koi Mil Gaya. You have an action hero image what are you doing with such a film. It's very important to fight the mathematics and calculations when it comes to things of the heart."

While Krrish 4 is in the making, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 continues to go places. The movie, which has turned tax-free in various states of India, has crossed Rs. 100 crore mark and is already declared a hit. The movie is expecting to make Rs. 200 crore before its run in cinemas end.