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Hrithik Roshan pays emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta, thanks him for 'best experience' with Kaabil: 'Wish I had hugged you harder'

Remembering Sanjay Gupta, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "I will always remember our time together with so much love for you. I'm heartbroken, this was too soon." Roshan collaborated with the late filmmaker on the 2017 action thriller Kaabil.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan pays emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta, thanks him for 'best experience' with Kaabil: 'Wish I had hugged you harder'
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sanjay Gupta
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Sanjay Gupta, the filmmaker and producer behind popular crime and gangster dramas such as Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, died after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his Versova residence. He was 59. Now, Hrithik Roshan has penned an emtional tribute to the director, with whom he collaborated in the 2017 action thriller Kaabil, which also starred Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy.

Hrithik Roshan is heartbroken after Sanjay Gupta's demise

Sharing a picture with the late director on his Instagram, the War actor wrote, "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough. I will always remember our time together with so much love for you...your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man, this is way too soon. I'm gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend, I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with Kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken, this was too soon. Strength to the family...Rest in peace my friend."

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and others attend Sanjay Gupta's last rites

Gupta's death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several actors, including his frequent collaborators Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham as well as Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Dia Mirza, expressing grief and disbelief over his demise on social media. Several close friends, including filmmakers Milap Zaveri, Rakesh Roshan, and actors Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rajpal Yadav attended his last rites at the Versova Cremation Ground at Yari Road Junction in Mumbai.

What has Mumbai Police said about Sanjay Gupta's death?

In a statement on Saturday, Mumbai Police said Gupta passed away at midnight after losing his balance, falling inside his house, and suffering a head injury that led to excessive bleeding. "His wife, two children, and a domestic helper reside with him in the said bungalow. However, as everyone was asleep during the night, the incident came to light this morning. The family has no suspicion or complaint," the police said.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies and web series to watch

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