Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma and others pose for a happy picture post Sunday lunch at Farah Khan's place

Farah Khan turns hostess for a bunch of B-Town celebs and invites them for a Sunday lunch!

It's Sunday and B-Town celebs who're not busy working, often prefer spending some quality "me-time" at home or hang out at their favourite eatery in town. Looks like this Sunday was a bit different as a bunch of celebs from the tinsel town gathered at choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan's residence for a Sunday lunch.

Farah Khan turned the perfect hostess and invited over a couple of friends of hers for Sunday lunch. The happy gathering included director, actor, publicists and a few non-filmy friends too. The likes of Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Vikas Bahl, Diana Penty, Punit Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon, Sania Mirza, Patralekha, Aayush Sharma, Sonu Sood, Mukesh Chhabra among others.

Post the yummy meal, the entire group came together to pose for a happy picture. While some can be seen occupying the sofa, others are standing behind while some are even seen sitting on the floor - perfectly candid!

Farah Khan took to her Instagram page to share the image. She wrote along side, "“Little short of #Super30.. mother of all Sunday lunches.. #happypeople #foodcoma #peopleilove"

Check it out here:

Well, looks like it was quite an august gathering in July (see what we did there?).

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently clocked the milestone of two million followers on the photo sharing platform. On the work front, rumour mills are abuzz with reports that Farah Khan will be seen directinh Rohit Shetty's next production which is supposed to be a remake of Satte Pe Satta.

Last we heard, Hrithik Roshan is being considered to play the part of Amitabh Bachchan in the Satte Pe Satta remake. Several reports also suggested that the makers are also considering to get Deepika Padukone on board, opposite Hrithik in the film. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about the same yet. Watch this space...