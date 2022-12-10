Search icon
Hrithik Roshan looks dapper at Red Sea Film Festival in black suit, girlfriend Saba Azad is all hearts

Saba Azad is in awe of her beau Hrithik Roshan. Check out her reaction on Krrish star's photos from Red Sea Film Festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:49 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper at Red Sea Film Festival in black suit, girlfriend Saba Azad is all hearts
Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan has charmed the netizens and his girlfriend Saba Azad. Krrish star is currently in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival, and he dropped dashing pictures from the event. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a series of pictures where he is looking dapper. He wore a classic black suit with a bow tie.

Here's the post

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the post. She dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section. Even Anil Kapoor and Gajraj Rao also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

During the fest, Hrithik also met popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday. Hrithik even met international star Jackie Chan at the event, and their photo is going viral on the internet. While interacting with his fans and media, Hrithik broke into an impromptu dance. He even taught the host the hook steps Ek Pal Ka Jeena, to the host. As he began the dance, those seated in the audience erupted into loud cheers.

Apart from Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto also marked their presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival. 

Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom`s ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience. Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. 

