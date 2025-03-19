In his latest interview, Rakesh Roshan shared how his son Hrithik Roshan overcame his battle against stammering.

Hrithik Roshan made his debut in the 2000 romantic thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Since then, the star kid has become a superstar with his critically and commercially acclaimed blockbusters such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, War, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Agneepath among others.

However, before becoming a Bollywood hero, Hrithik had to overcome his battle against stammering. In a recent interview, his father and filmmaker Rakesh talked about how the Lakshya actor had once locked himself in a bathroom due to the same. Talking to ANI, he said, "I used to feel bad. He wanted to say so many things. He is so well-educated and very intelligent. But he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering."

The Karan Arjun director further added, "Once, I remember that he was in Dubai, and he wanted to just say thank you, Dubai. And he used to get stuck on the word D....He has locked himself inside the bathroom. To learn those two sentences by heart, to say thank you, Dubai. So I used to feel bad, that he is such a progressive man, but something is holding him back. He worked so hard on it. He would wake up in the morning and read the newspaper for an hour in English, Hindi, and Urdu. And now he doesn't stutter. For the last 10, 12, 14 years."

Apart from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan has directed his son Hrithik Roshan in the Krrish franchise, which has three films - Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. The father and son duo will collaborate on Krrish 4 too, which has been delayed due to budget issues. A new filmmmaker will replace Rakesh Roshan as the director of Krrish 4.