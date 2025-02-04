The successful Krrish franchise started with the release of the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The second film titled Krrish was released in 2006, while the third film, Krrish 3, was released in 2013.

Krrish, one of Bollywood's most successful franchises starring Hrithik Roshan and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, has kept fans on their toes as they await an update on Krrish 4. While there have been no official statements from the filmmakers regarding an update, director Rakesh Roshan recently expressed concern about the scale of the film and his difficulty in financing it. In an interview with Gaana, Rakesh Roshan said, "Kaafi saal se wait kar rahe hain lekin mera budgeting ho nahi raha hai. Picture ka scale bada hai. Scale chota karta hoon toh ek aam picture lagti hai. The world has become smaller. Aaj kal ke jo bacche hain, voh superheroes ki pictures itni dekh chuke hain ki unhe thoda sa bhi kuch fault nazar aayega toh criticise karenge."

He further added, "We have to be very careful. Aur hum uss paimaane (Marvel, DC) ki picture bana nahi sakte hain. Itne paise hote nahi hain humare paas. Our budget doesn’t allow us… Hume kahani pe zyada concentrate karna padta hai. Halaki bade bade sequences honge picture main par agar 10 nahi honge toh 2 honge ya 3 honge."

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Rakesh Roshan revealed that although Krrish 4 will be the biggest film in the franchise, budgeting for the film has remained his main concern.

