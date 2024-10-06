Twitter
Karan Johar called him 'lost child', Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan distanced themselves from him, he still...

Karan Johar, in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, expressed his sadness about the rift between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Karan Johar called him 'lost child', Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan distanced themselves from him, he still...
Image credit: Instagram
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) was  Karan Johar's second film as a director, the movie focused on loving your family. However, the mood on set was not warm and welcoming, particularly for Hrithik Roshan.

Karan Johar, in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy,  expressed his sadness about the rift between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. He noted that the tension on set stemmed from the success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

After the immense success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik was often compared to Shah Rukh Khan and was seen as the next big star in Bollywood. Karan said, "It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there." 

He added, “The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn’t have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh.”

During the filming of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan thought of Hrithik as a 'lost child' and made efforts to help him feel more at ease. He said, "I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other— he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He’s not the most people-friendly person. Now he’s become a lot better."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham shattered box office records upon its release in 2001 and has since become one of the most cherished films ever made. The movie revolves around the rift within the prestigious Raichand family and their emotional, tearful reunion.

