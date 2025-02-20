War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to release in the second half of the year and will serve as the next installment in the YRF Spyverse after Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3. The film will also see the return of Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

The 2019 film War, directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is all set for its next chapter with Jr NTR expected to make a banging entry to Hindi mainstream films. The sequel of the 2019 film, titled War 2, will also see the return of Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Kiara Advani will also be playing a significant part in the film. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to release in the second half of the year and will serve as the next installment in the YRF Spyverse after Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3.

War 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year and so fans are eagerly waiting for any updates they might get regarding the film's release date. Now, in a recent interview, Abbas Tyrewala, the dialogue writer, has confirmed that the shoot of the film is almost complete. He also shared a tentative release date of the film.

Talking to Lallantop, Abbas Tyrewala said, in Hindi, "The shoot of War 2 will be wrapped soon. I believe it will be released on August 25. Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr will be seen in the film. I have penned the dialogues. I’m also working on another film. It’s directed by Siddharth Anand, titled King. Shah Rukh Khan is producing it. He is acting in the film with Suhana Khan [daughter]. I have also heard that Pathaan 2 is also in the pipeline. Hoping they [the makers] like my work and call me for it."

For the unversed, Abbas Tyrewala was also the dialogue writer for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s Pathaan in 2023.

