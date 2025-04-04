The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza, ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year. The release date has set the sirens loud, as Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War II.

The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza, ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year. The release date has set the sirens loud, as Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War II.

Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to X to make the announcement. It wrote, “Sound-ah yethu!Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.

As soon as the release announcement dropped, netizens pointed out the clash. An internet user wrote, "Rajinikanth will take over JrNTR on Independence Day."Another internet user wrote, "#War2 VS Coolie: Rajinikanth's Coolie will be released on 14th August, will clash with #HrithikRoshan. The release date of South cinema star #Rajinikanth's new film Coolie has been revealed. #Coolie will release on 14 August 2025."

One of the netizens wrote, "Clash? That’s nothing new for us #HrithikRoshan fans. War clashed with the most hyped pan-India film SyeRaa & even Joker… Still smashed records & rocked even in the South! and again this time no records will be spared."

A netizen wrote, "This could be troubling news for #War2, in the Pan India market. Coolie is super hot among audiences and will get massive screens across South India, which will surely affect War."

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film. Coolie will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles. War 2 is the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War. The movie will be the sixth instalment in YRF Spy Universe.

