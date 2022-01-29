Hrithik Roshan joins Salman Khan's 'Tiger' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan?' - Details inside

The Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers' gave birth to shared universes. Favourite characters, coming together and fighting against one big baddie has become the latest sure-shot hit formula in the movie business. With 'Sooryavanshi,' India got its first shared universe, under which 'Singham' (Ajay Devgn), 'Simmba' (Ranveer Singh), and 'Sooryavanshi' (Akshay Kumar) unite against terrorism.

Now, there was news that Yash Raj Films were coming with their own Spy franchise with 'Tiger' (Salman Khan), Kabir ('War,' Hrithik Roshan), and 'Pathan' (Shah Rukh Khan) in a movie protecting humanity. The news has turned out to be true, and these three superstars will come together. But, the spies will come together in a strategic way. According to a source, "For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan and Tiger will meet each other will be only after War 2. That’s been the plan from the start.“

So, Hrithik will join Salman and Shah Rukh, but only after 'War 2.' He will neither be seen in 'Tiger 3' nor in 'Pathan.' The source further added that Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films head, producer) realises that the on-screen meeting of these three spies will be like the 'Avengers Endgame' moment, where all the heroes assemble! Chopra is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens! So, the plan is on for the mega union but the audience will have to wait patiently and enjoy these build-ups to that iconic moment.

Last year, when Salman Khan celebrated his birthday, he spilt beans on Tiger and Pathan union by stating that there will be crossovers of Tiger and Pathan during the climax of their respective films, 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'