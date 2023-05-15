Hrithik Roshan is 'very proud' seeing Priyanka Chopra's 'brilliant work' in Citadel, actress reacts

Citadel-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the leading roles, the global spy thriller show Citadel is one of the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. The show is backed by Russo Brothers, who have directed two of the highest grossing-films namely Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Now, Hrithik Roshan, who has previously applauded multiple films such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva on his social media handles, has shared his opinion on Citadel. The Vikram Vedha actor said that he is 'very proud' after watching Priyanka's performance in the science fiction action thriller show.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared a couple of Citadel posters and wrote, "Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time a too good!! Very proud." Priyanka re-shared Hrithik’s story and captioned it, "Thx my friend."

For the unversed, Hrithik and Priyanka have starred together in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), the two films in the superhero franchise. The two also were paired opposite in Agneepath (2012), which was an official remake of the eponymous 1990 film headlined by Amitabh Bachchan.





Coming back to Citadel, the show's official synopsis reads, "Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order."

The first two episodes of Citadel started streaming on Prime Video on April 28 with the third and fourth episodes premiering on May 5 and May 12. The final two episodes in the six-episodic series will arrive on May 19 and May 26.



