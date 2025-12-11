Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'

Hrithik Roshan took a U-turn after getting brutally trolled for questioning the politics of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. His latest tweet is more of damage control than a note of appreciation.

We all know the third law of physics - every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Similarly, when a celeb comments about something, they are bound to get mixed reactions on the internet. Hrithik Roshan recently watched Ranveer Singh's latest box office mayhem, Dhurandhar, and he went on to share his views on his Instagram. Hrithik publicly expressed his discontent with the film and disagreed with its politics. However, hours after his Instagram story, followed by brutal online bashing, Hrithik took a U-turn, dropped another review of the film, which is more like an attempt at damage control than a note of appreciation.

Hrithik's U-turn on Dhurandhar

On X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik dropped another review of the film, skipping the criticism and praising the supporting cast. He wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!"

Here's the tweet

Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace,… December 11, 2025

Netizens' reaction to Hrithik's tweet

Cybercitizens were smart enough to understand that Duggu tried to damage control the situation, but it all went in vain. "What about the politics of the film, which you had questioned last night, sir? To be fair, there was NO demonisation of any community or religion in the movie. And there was no factually incorrect info. Dramatisation of events, yes, but no calumnies," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "What happened to the 'Politics' of Dhurandhar, because Twitter people won’t tolerate love for Pakistan."

Dhurandhar box office collection

As of the latest update, Dhurandhar has officially grossed Rs 180 crores in India and Rs 58 crores overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 276 crores. The film will soon cross Rs 300 crore worldwide, and will continue dominating big screen, until Avatar Fire and Ash releases, which is on December 19.