Hrithik Roshan has his own 'towel series', calls Ranveer Singh an inspiration

Many consider Ranveer Singh as a fashion inspiration. The talented actor loves to experiment with fashion and his every outing shows that. Now Hrithik Roshan has also got inspired by Ranveer and his latest post proves that. Hrithik took to his social media pages and shared a series of photos. In the post, the handsome hunk is seen donning a red T-Shirt teamed up with a white towel.

Hrithik teamed up his look with a black cap, black sunglasses and a black cross bag. The War actor is seen walking barefoot at a garden and donning a stylish pose while getting clicked. Hrithik captioned his tweet stating, "Pic courtesy: @im_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess @RanveerOfficial"

Check it out below:

Earlier Deepika Padukone had revealed how Ranveer and she sat and watched War together and praised Hrithik constantly. She had told Mumbai Mirror, "It's amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had two releases in 2019 including Super 30 and War. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming project, but it was reported that he will be starring in the remake of Satte Pe Satta.

On the other hand, Ranveer is all set to have a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, he will be reprising the role of Simmba. Moreover, he will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83.