Hrithik Roshan grooves to Ghungroo, Bang Bang at wedding, fans call him 'Mr. bride stealer'

Hrithik Roshan dancing at a wedding

Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. The actor has impressed the audience with some of his iconic dance moves in the movies. Now, a video of the actor dancing at a wedding with the bride and groom is going viral and fans can’t keep calm.

On Saturday, a video was shared by Bolly Blinds N Gossip on Reddit, wherein Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing at a wedding. The actor was seen grooving to the song Ghumgroo from War and on the title song of his movie Bang Bang with the bride and the groom. The actor was looking dashing in the black formal suit. In the clip, the crowd can be seen cheering the performance.

Hrithik Roshan’s fans heaped praise on the actor after watching the video. One of the comments read, “I only get a warm wholesome vibe from Hrithik. And his moves are always natural and smooth.” Another fan wrote, “If he was paid for this, I wonder how much. Would love for him to come to my wedding one day LOL.” Another comment read, “If that happened to me I would forget about my husband.” Another fan commented, “Poor Groom! Hrithik is going to steal all the thunder.” Another wrote, “He's just effortless while dancing. Love to watch him dance.” One of the fans also called him “Mr steal your bride.”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie Vikram Vedha. The actor will be next seen in the film Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Other than this, the actor will also be seen in Aditya Chopra’s YRF universe movie War 2 wherein Jr NTR will be seen playing the antagonist. The movie is reported to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, however, the filmmaker has not opened up on it till now.

