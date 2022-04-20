Hrithik Roshan gets labelled as 'amazing father' by his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta

Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta

Hrithik Roshan's co-star and friend Preity Zinta is going gaga over the actor's parenting skills, and she considers Roshan an 'amazing and thoughtful father.' Preity shared an image on her social media, where she's posing with Hrithik, and her husband Gene Goodenough on the flight. Zinta expressed gratitude towards her Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan for helping her twins, Jai and Gia on their first flight trip to India.

Preity shared the image and celebrated their friendship by saying, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart. Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest. From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together." For the unversed, Hrithik and Preity have starred in films like Mission Kashmir, Koi Mil Gaya, and Lakshya.

Here's the image

Last year in November, Preity Zinta welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy. Preity Zinta on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has welcomed twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy.

Alongside a photo with her husband, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

