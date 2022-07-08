Hrithik Roshan clicks candid photo of girlfriend Saba Azad in Paris, netizens call him 'best photographer'

Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have found the perfect spot to spend some quality time in the city of love, Paris. The duo has gone for a mini vacation, and the Krrish star has also turned into a photographer for Azad.

The actress shared an image on her Instagram where she's gazing at the beautiful locales of Paris while enjoying hot coffee at a cafe. Saba posted the photo and credited Roshan for the perfect click. She wrote, "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan."

Here's the photo

As soon as Saba dropped the picture, several netizens reacted. A majority of them expressed their happiness for Hrithik finding love again. A user stated, "Congrats. I have followed Hrithik's career and he is my crush since I was a teenager. I have seen his movies. I am happy because I see that he found love in a beautiful and loving woman. I wish them to be happy and take good care of him. Greetings from Colombia." Another user wrote, "So happy to see him happy... with his someone, whom he's such into!!!! After so long @hrithikroshan." A netizen reacted, "@hrithikroshan being the best photographer!"

Earlier in May, Saba addressed Roshan as 'my love.' Later, the duo was spotted attending Karan Johar's 50th birthday, and that confirmed their rumoured relationship. Later in June, Saba Azad sang a song for her admirers on Saturday and Hrithik reacted to it.

“Music has such a way of transporting you to another time – I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba – her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and I'm so so thankful it surprised me and continues to,” she wrote in the caption. As soon as she shared the video, Hrithik Roshan reshared it and wrote, ‘this is beautiful.’ Saba was last seen in the series Rocket Boys. Hrithik will soon be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake.