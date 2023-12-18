Hrithik Roshan fans defend Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye after netizens say it's copied from BTS' Dynamite

Netizens find similarities between Hrithik Roshan's Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye and BTS' Dynamite.

Fighter makers, recently, released the song Sher Khul Gaye starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. As soon as it was released, the song caught everyone’s attention. However, netizens accused the makers of copying BTS’ song Dynamite.

For the unversed, netizens find similarities between Sher Khul Gaye and Stayin' Alive and BTS' Dynamite. Now, Hrithik Roshan fans have reacted to it and defended the song. One of them wrote, “Kya sirf mujhe hi ye dono song alag lag rahe hain..?” The second one said, “How are these two songs even close? You're tripping bruh.” The third person commented, “Delulu BTS fans be comparing everything to BTS songs.”

The fourth one said, “For God sake like seriously? Kuch bhi? Everything doesn't revolve around BTS.” The fifth one said, “And dynamite is a copy of staying alive.” The sixth one said, “Omg shut up don’t post anything everything it’s not even close … but yes it does sound STAYING ALIVE … Just coz it’s Bollywood or Indian cinema don’t sh*t on it … Not everything is bad in Bollywood.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial action entertainer. This film intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. The film stars Karan Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

Meanwhile, other than this, Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the pipeline Deepika Padukone on the other hand has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again wherein she will be seen playing the role of a cop, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.