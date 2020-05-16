Hrithik Roshan fasts for 23 hours to stay healthy amid coronavirus lockdown; see pic

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is not compromising on his health and fitness even amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Super 30 actor shared a new Instagram post about pulling a 23-hour long fast. In the picture posted by Hrithik, which included a new selfie and a screenshot of an app monitoring his fast, he wrote, "23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom."

The selfie shows Hrithik winking for the camera. The hair on his temples and in his beard appears to be greying too amid the lockdown. For the uninformed, Hrithik is in lockdown with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The actor has also been actively contributing to various relief funds to help combat the novel coronavirus. He recently contributed to safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitizers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. The Mumbai Police thanked the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted, "Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitizers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution to safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

Expressing gratitude to the police forces, the War actor wrote in response to the tweet, "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty." Hrithik had also recently, with Ajay Devgn, urged his fans to donate plasma to help those still suffering from coronavirus.