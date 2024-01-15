Headlines

Hrithik Roshan fans call him 'baap of Pakistan' in Fighter trailer, say Deepika Padukone gives 'goosebumps'

The fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is being praised by fans on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:25 PM IST

The trailer of one of the most-awaited Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, and directed by Siddharth Anand, has been released. As soon as the makers dropped the trailer of the film featuring stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers, fans started reacting to it.

The story of the film revolves around the Pulwama terror attack. As per the makers, “Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Hrithik Roshan’s fans believe that it will be his biggest comeback and called him the ‘baap of Pakistan.’ Deepika Padukone as female pilot gave fans ‘goosebumps’. One of the social media users wrote, “Pure Goosebumps. This is not gonna be a movie... It's a patriotic festival for all Indians.”

The second one said, “After watching the teaser, I was skeptical, thinking it might be an attempt at recreating the Top Gun magic. But, oh boy, the trailer completely shattered my doubts! The adrenaline-pumping sequences. Damn, this is going to be one of the finest films of Hrithik. #FighterTrailer.” The third person tweeted, “This film will be a game-changer for Hrithik. The chameleon is back with another mind-blowing performance. Sid has presented him in a way we've never seen before. The movie will have everything: action, emotions, romance, and most importantly, patriotism.”

Fighter will be Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion after War. Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the film features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sanjeev Jaiswal, is set to release in theatres on January 25 ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

