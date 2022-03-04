Hrithik Roshan’s family sends food for actor’s rumored girlfriend Saba Azad – Photo inside

In the midst of their dating rumours, Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, who is missing her home received meals from his family. Saba turned to social media to talk about how well the Roshans treated her. She captioned a photo of pizza, pasta, and treats, "When you're homesick but have the best hoomans ever feeding you." In the shot, she included Rajesh Roshan's wife Kanchan Roshan, their daughter Pashmina Roshan, and Hrithik's cousin Suranika Soni, who are all members of the same family.

Saba Azad spent a day with the Roshans at their home last month.

Not only that, but Sussanne Khan, Hrithik's ex-wife, also praised her on social media. The prominent interior designer, who is rumored to be dating Aly Goni after splitting from Hrithik, shared a photo of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai on her Instagram stories. On the internet, the photos had gone viral.

It appears that the pair is getting along pretty smoothly, and she has now become a member of the family. Saba is a musician and an actor. Her most recent appearance was in the Sony LIV web series ‘Rocket Boys’.

On the work front, Hrithik is now filming ‘Vikram Vedha’, in which he plays the role of 'Vedha,' opposite Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram.' Next up for the actor is Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter’, in which he will star alongside Deepika Padukone.