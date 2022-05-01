Hrithik Roshan expresses grief over Koi Mil Gaya singer's Taz untimely demise, netizens turn emotional

Hrithik Roshan-Taz

Hrithik Roshan paid condolence to famous pop singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz over his untimely demise. Roshan expressed his grief over the loss of the talented singer from Stereo Nation on his Twitter. Taz has sung in Hrithik's film Koi Mil Gaya, and his song It's Magic became a chartbuster hit.

In his tweet, Roshan added the singer added 'Magic' in his song, and said, "Taz added the magic, in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP."

Check out Hrithik's tweet

Taz added the magic, in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 1, 2022

Many of Roshan's followers also got nostalgic and expressed their sorrow over the demise of the singer. A user added, "It’s so heartbreaking. I still can’t believe it!! He’s gone too soon. Loved his songs & the magic that he brought in Koi Mil Gaya, ‘It’s Magic’ song will always be remembered. #RipTaz." Another user added, "Sterio Nation Taz who rocked our 90s. Will be deeply missed. Thankyou HR for recalling him in your prayers." One of the netizens asserted, "His songs from stereo nation band were my childhood favs ... RIP Taz."

READ: Daru Vich Pyaar singer Stereo Nation's Taz dies at 54

Tarsame Singh Saini, better known as Taz from Stereo Nation in the 1990s, has died. According to reports, the musician went into a coma after suffering from liver failure. He was 54 years old at the time.

Taz rose to prominence in 1989 with the release of his album Hit The Deck. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation, which was founded in 1996 and has been dubbed the Father of Cross-Cultural Asian Fusion Music. In the 1990s, he published a number of albums, the most well-known of which is Slave II Fusion, which was released in 2000. It featured chart-topping songs such as Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

Apart from It's Magic, Taz has also contributed to other Bollywood cinema music, such as Daroo Vich Pyar (Tum Bin), and Mujhpe To Jadoo (Race).