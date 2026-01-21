FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'

India clears lower 6 GHz band for licence-free indoor Wi-Fi; what it means for users?

Donald Trump toughens stance on Greenland, says he is 'seeking immediate negotiations' to acquire territory

Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta to start his next film 'rooted in realism', collaborate with this producer

Is India moving closer to UAE, Israel to counter Islamic NATO? How can it neutralise Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey axis?

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against Priya Sachdev

'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

'Stopped India-Pak war last year': Trump repeats claim at Davos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'

Sharing his shirtless photos from the last four decades, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan shirtless photos
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hrithik Roshan's love for fitness is well known. In many of his movies, he has been seen flaunting his toned physique, and now the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has finally admitted to his "hardwired obsession" with "Bollywood Biceps." In his latest Instagram post, Hrithik published photos of himself flexing his huge biceps at various stages of his life, from 1984 to 2026. 

"2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me", Roshan captioned his post, which quickly went viral on social media.

Hrithik's fans showered their praise on their loved star in the comments section. One of them wrote, "So you're saying one of the pic is from Yesterday?! man I swear these pics looks alike that you're still in your 30s", while another added, "Hrithik Sir, this isn’t obsession, this is inspiration in its purest form. You don’t just have Bollywood biceps, you have a Bollywood legacy. Books may evolve minds, but those 'Bollywood Biceps' evolve generations. Your biggest fan on Earth." "If your obsession will get over, many inspirations too will get over. You're ageing like a fine wine, the most priced possession of Bollywood", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action thriller War 2, along with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it was the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Made in the reported budget of Rs 400 crore, War 2 turned out to be a massive disappointment for the audiences and also flopped at the box office as it earned Rs 236 crore net in India and grossed Rs 365 crore worldwide.  

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against Priya Sachdev
'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos
'Stopped India-Pak war last year': Trump repeats claim at Davos
Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details
Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31
Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement