Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'

Sharing his shirtless photos from the last four decades, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end."

Hrithik Roshan's love for fitness is well known. In many of his movies, he has been seen flaunting his toned physique, and now the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has finally admitted to his "hardwired obsession" with "Bollywood Biceps." In his latest Instagram post, Hrithik published photos of himself flexing his huge biceps at various stages of his life, from 1984 to 2026.

"2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me", Roshan captioned his post, which quickly went viral on social media.

Hrithik's fans showered their praise on their loved star in the comments section. One of them wrote, "So you're saying one of the pic is from Yesterday?! man I swear these pics looks alike that you're still in your 30s", while another added, "Hrithik Sir, this isn’t obsession, this is inspiration in its purest form. You don’t just have Bollywood biceps, you have a Bollywood legacy. Books may evolve minds, but those 'Bollywood Biceps' evolve generations. Your biggest fan on Earth." "If your obsession will get over, many inspirations too will get over. You're ageing like a fine wine, the most priced possession of Bollywood", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action thriller War 2, along with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it was the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Made in the reported budget of Rs 400 crore, War 2 turned out to be a massive disappointment for the audiences and also flopped at the box office as it earned Rs 236 crore net in India and grossed Rs 365 crore worldwide.

