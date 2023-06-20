Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photo on 'back day', girlfriend Saba Azad can't keep calm

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/Instagram

On Monday, June 19, Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to a shirtless picture, where he was seen flaunting his muscular back. The actor took to Instagram, where he posted the picture. In the image, his back is towards the camera and he is wearing black pants and a cap. For the caption, he wrote: "Back day."

Apart from the picture, it was the comment by his girlfriend Saba Azad that caught the eye of many. She took to the comment section and posted bicep, fire, and heart emojis. The picture soon went viral on social media with multiple netizens calling the Agneepath actor "Greek God" in the comments section.



A fan replied to Saba, "@sabaazad please never let this person go. Like Sussanne. You will be blessed". Hrithik and Sussanne Khan had tied the knot in 2000 and the couple officially got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha in which he portrayed the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan played the gangster Vikram. An official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, the film was released in cinemas in September last year to positive reviews but underperformed at the box office. Roshan will be seen next in Fighter and War 2.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was last seen in the second season of Rocket Boys released on SonyLIV in March this year. The biographical streaming series is based on the lives of India's two great scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. The actress-singer played Parwana Irani aka Pipsy in the critically acclaimed and multiple-award-winning series.



