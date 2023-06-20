Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photo on 'back day', girlfriend Saba Azad can't keep calm

Read on to know how Saba Azad reacted to Hrithik Roshan's latest shirtless photo, that went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photo on 'back day', girlfriend Saba Azad can't keep calm
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/Instagram

On Monday, June 19, Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to a shirtless picture, where he was seen flaunting his muscular back. The actor took to Instagram, where he posted the picture. In the image, his back is towards the camera and he is wearing black pants and a cap. For the caption, he wrote: "Back day."

Apart from the picture, it was the comment by his girlfriend Saba Azad that caught the eye of many. She took to the comment section and posted bicep, fire, and heart emojis. The picture soon went viral on social media with multiple netizens calling the Agneepath actor "Greek God" in the comments section.

A fan replied to Saba, "@sabaazad please never let this person go. Like Sussanne. You will be blessed". Hrithik and Sussanne Khan had tied the knot in 2000 and the couple officially got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha in which he portrayed the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan played the gangster Vikram. An official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, the film was released in cinemas in September last year to positive reviews but underperformed at the box office. Roshan will be seen next in Fighter and War 2.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was last seen in the second season of Rocket Boys released on SonyLIV in March this year. The biographical streaming series is based on the lives of India's two great scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. The actress-singer played Parwana Irani aka Pipsy in the critically acclaimed and multiple-award-winning series.

READ | Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni pose together with Preity Zinta, photo goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai shocker: Man kills girlfriend in moving autorickshaw, tries to end his life
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.