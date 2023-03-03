Search icon
Hrithik Roshan drops intense workout video with trainer Kris Gethin, says 'I could not have been more satisfied...'

Hrithik Roshan gave a heartfelt farewell to his gym trainer Kris Gethin and thanked him for giving

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan with Kris

Hrithik Roshan has thanked his fitness trainer Kris Gethin for his contribution and constant support towards his health. US-based Kris is heading back to home, and after spending six months of intense training, Hrithik took the opportunity to thank him for maintaining his physique. 

Hrithik took his feelings to Instagram and dropped a carousel post with a video of his intense workout session with Kris. He even added a photo of him with Kris, and wrote, "My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. " 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In the post, he also added, "And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure." At last, he wished him good luck and wrote, "Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin." 

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial aerial actioner Fighter. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan. Fighter will release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. 

 

