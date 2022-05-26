Hrithik Roshan drops drool-worthy photo in Vikram Vedha look, fans call him 'God of good looks'

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's suited up photos from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash held on Wednesday travelled far and wide given that he truly looked like a Greek God in the all-black avatar! Thursday morning, the actor took to his Instagram handle to drop a drool-worthy mirrorfie in the same look, giving fans a closer glimpse of his 'good looks'.

Apart from the fact that the photo could easily make his female fans go weak in the knees, what also piqued fans' curiosity is that the superstar revealed how this would be his last post sporting a beard that he had grown for his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha.

Well, everything Hrithik Roshan does, he does in style! When he revealed his look for Vikram Vedha earlier this year, his photo went viral and drove the internet into a frenzy. The superstar brought sexy back with his full beard and dishevelled look, one that only he can pull off! And now, when he has decided to get a makeover, Hrithik stylishly announced it on Instagram by treating his fans to one last photo of himself in undeniably one of his most-loved looks so far.

Taking to his social media, he shared, "Last night. Also last post with beard."

Apart from this photo, Hrithik made headlines for attending Karan Johar's birthday bash with his girlfriend Saba Azad, finally making his relationship official. Hrithik and Saba made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand. The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue.

In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name. In another video, while the duo is posing for the paps they are seen exchanging love glances. The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances, especially this recent one, have spoken volumes.