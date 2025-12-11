Hrithik Roshan 'disagrees' with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, argues about filmmaker's 'responsibilities', gets brutally trolled: 'Aur isne Fighter, War ki hai'

Amid Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, Hrithik Roshan reviews Ranveer Singh's film, arguing about filmmaker's 'responsibilities'. Netizens got furious and brutally trolled the actor 'jisne Fighter, War ki hai'.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has already become a blockbuster, despite mixed, polarised reviews. While the masses are enjoying Dhurandhar, Hrithik Roshan dropped his review, which is also a subtle criticism of Aditya Dhar's espionage spy thriller. Hrithik Roshan shared his thoughts about Dhurandhar on Instagram, expressing his 'love for its storytelling'. Hrithik is among the rare celebrities who praised the film, but also expressed his disagreements with the movie.

Hrithik Roshan criticising Dhurandhar, disagreeing with its politics

The Krrish actor shared a poster of Dhurandhar on his Instagram story, and wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema." Expressing his issues with Ranveer-starrer, he added, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Netizens brutally trolled Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik's mixed review of Dhurandhar irked netizens. On Reddit, several netizens pointed out Hrithik's hypocrisy by starring in a film called Fighter, and then slamming Dhurandhar. A cybernetizen wrote, "Aur yeh woh keh raha hai jisne Fighter aur War 2 ki hai." Another netizen wrote, "I have no idea who they are really afraid of! But this whole soft Sidelining of Dhurandhar by the Bollywood speaks in itself. These are just some bunch of spineless hypocrites." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai gudda chaiye to show the truth." An internet user wrote, "I don't get why a film like this always has to have a caveat attached to it. This is like saying "Gangs of Wasseypur" is incredible filmmaking, even though I may disagree with the violence shown in the movie. Why do you need to give disclaimers? Just say you enjoyed the movie and the craft. What is with these back-handed compliments?"

Dhurandhar box office collection

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Dhurandhar refuses to slow down, performing better with each passing day. In six days, the film earned Rs 180 crore in India. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India in its second weekend.