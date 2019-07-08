Hrithik Roshan denies dad Rakesh Roshan had called Sunaina Roshan's lover Ruhail Amin terrorist

It was only a few days back that Sunaina Roshan made a shocking revelation in an explosive interview to Pinkvilla. She said that her father Rakesh Roshan used to slap her only because she was dating a Muslim boy, who her father assumed as a terrorist. Sunaina cleared that the boy, Ruhail Amin, is only a journalist based in Delhi.

More so, in the same interview, Sunaina went on to exclaim how her brother Hrithik Roshan, who is one of the superstars in Bollywood, did not help her out either. Sunaina wanted to live in a separate house, which Hrithik promised to pay for, but ended up telling her that it was too expensive, reported Sunaina.

Hrithik has now been promoting his upcoming film Super 30 on various platforms. He opened up about various things in an interview with Hindustan Times. One of the few things that he spoke about was Sunaina, who according to Rangoli Chandel (Sunaina's friend) and Ruhail, had her phone switched off since the interview was published.

Giving an update about Sunaina's matter and her claims against Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik told the publication, "This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases. Also, religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now."

Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, also a Muslim. The couple parted ways, but they often go on trips together becuase of their kids Hrehaan and Hredhaan.