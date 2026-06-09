Hrithik Roshan demands Rs 500 crore for Krrish 4? Rakesh Roshan breaks his silence

Speculation surrounding Krrish 4 has been doing the rounds for weeks, with reports claiming that the film's progress had been slowed by disagreements over its budget. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now firmly denied those claims and clarified that there are no issues between Hrithik Roshan and Yash Raj Films.

Speculation surrounding Krrish 4 has been doing the rounds for weeks, with reports claiming that the film's progress had been slowed by disagreements over its budget. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now firmly denied those claims and clarified that there are no issues between Hrithik Roshan and Yash Raj Films.

The rumours suggested that Hrithik, who is set to direct and star in the upcoming superhero film, wanted a significantly bigger budget than what producer Aditya Chopra was willing to approve. According to the reports, the actor was pushing for a budget of around Rs 500 crore to support large-scale action sequences and advanced visual effects.

Reacting to the speculation in an interview with Mid-Day, Rakesh Roshan dismissed the reports outright. “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF [Yash Raj Films] wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore. Making a good film catering to a [wide] audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings,” he said.

According to the veteran filmmaker, the delay is largely due to scheduling concerns rather than any disagreement over money or creative decisions. He also indicated that the team is currently waiting for Hrithik's availability before moving ahead.

“Krrish [Hrithik] is on another planet and we are all waiting for his dates,” he joked, before adding, “There are no issues; all is smooth. It’s teamwork between Adi, Hrithik, and me.”

The clarification comes after a report by trade portal Sacnilk claimed that discussions over the film's scale and budget were causing delays. The report alleged that Aditya Chopra preferred to keep the budget closer to Rs 350 crore, while Hrithik envisioned a much larger production.

Rakesh Roshan's latest comments, however, appear to put those rumours to rest.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made headlines for an Instagram post in which he spoke about the kind of characters he wants to play in the future. Sharing a photograph from Paris, the actor revealed that he would love to portray morally complex roles rather than conventional heroes.

“Just got asked what’s the kind of role I’m looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck By Chance? That’s the one. I’d jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad,” he wrote.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom used the comments section to ask for an update on Krrish 4. Some expressed frustration over the lack of official announcements regarding the much-awaited film.

Krrish 4 is particularly significant as it will mark Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut. The franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003 and later expanded with Krrish and Krrish 3, becoming one of the most successful superhero franchises in Indian cinema.