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Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana against 'bad VFX' backlash: 'They have the guts and vision to do what's never been done'

"Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Baahubali, Ramayana are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before", wrote Hrithik Roshan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana against 'bad VFX' backlash: 'They have the guts and vision to do what's never been done'
Hrithik Roshan defends Ramayana
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Hrithik Roshan expressed his thoughts on the ongoing debate over VFX in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana and lauded filmmakers who try to deliver new experience to the audience. Roshan shared a note on his Instagram handle on Saturday and said several filmmakers, including his father Rakesh Roshan, risk the money and efforts to deliver to the audience an experience they have never had before. 

The actor, who is set to step into the director's shoes with Krrish 4, named films such as Kalki, Baahubali, and Ramayana, and said the makers of these movies are heroes that "have the guts and vision" according to him. "Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Baahubali, Ramayana, (also my dad for Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish of course) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before", he wrote in the lengthy caption. 

"From my point of view, they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11-year-old kid could feel what I felt. To me, that's noble. The intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians. What I would give to be a part of such dreams even as an assistant. But this post is not about me, it's about us, the audience. Thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring VFX-heavy films to life, so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness," he added. 

His comments come following the teaser release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, which has got mixed reactions with some users criticising it for appearing like a video game and also the concerns over casting choices and character portrayals. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the epic drama is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Kapoor in the role of Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Ramayana is set to release in two installments, with the first part scheduled for a theatrical release in Diwali 2026, and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027. According to the reports, it is the most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore. Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

READ | Viral videos: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma attend Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding in Mumbai

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