Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone start shooting 'Fighter' from June

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's starrer actioner 'Fighter' has already created a huge buzz among the audience, as it is bringing two celebrated stars together for the first time. The Siddharth Anand directorial will be the 2nd outing with Roshan after 2019's highest-grossing blockbuster 'War.' Reportedly, the team is ready to kick off their schedule, and will start filming from June.

As per the report of Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film got affected due to the Covid pandemic, and restriction. However, as things are settling down for good, the team is expected to start shooting from the month of June. The publication also quoted a source that said, "Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There's a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world.”

Apart from Roshan and Padukone, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, and the film is scheduled for next year's Republic Day. Sidharth Anand's directorial was unveiled on Hrithik's birthday in 2020. It will be the first Indian film franchise to take on the aerial action genre. ‘Fighter' will be released on a vast scale for a global audience.

READ Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are 'ready for takeoff' as they start shooting for ‘Fighter’

This year Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. On the other side, Deepika was last seen in love-drama 'Gehraiyaan,' and she will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan.' Speaking of 'Pathan,' this will be Deepika and SRK's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Chennai Express,' and 'Happy New Year.'

2023's Republic Day weekend would be interesting as 'Fighter' will clash with John Abraham's action-thriller 'Tehran.' The makers of John Abraham starrer announced the date with a poster.