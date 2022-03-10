Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fighter' gets new release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer actioner 'Fighter' has been postponed for September 2023. The film which was earlier scheduled for Republic Day 2023, will now be released on 28 September 2023. Touted to be India's first ariel action-thriller, 'Fighter' marks the first collaboration of Hrithik with Deepika and Anil.

Check out the release date video

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, and this is his second collaboration with Hrithik after 2019's blockbuster 'War.' Fighter's postponement was predicted by many trade experts, as next year on Republic Day, Shah Rukh Khan will make his comeback with 'Pathan.' Interestingly, both the films are directed by Anand, and it seemed pretty obvious that Siddharth wouldn't want both of his film clashing at the box office.

Previously, it was said that team 'Fighter' will resume filming from June. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's starrer actioner 'Fighter' has already created a huge buzz among the audience, as it is bringing two celebrated stars together for the first time. The Siddharth Anand directorial will be the 2nd outing with Roshan after 2019's highest-grossing blockbuster 'War.' Reportedly, the team is ready to kick off their schedule, and will start filming from June.

As per the report of Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film got affected due to the Covid pandemic, and restriction. However, as things are settling down for good, the team is expected to start shooting from the month of June. The publication also quoted a source that said, "Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There's a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world.”

This year Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. On the other side, Deepika was last seen in love-drama 'Gehraiyaan,' and she will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan.' Speaking of 'Pathan,' this will be Deepika and SRK's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Chennai Express,' and 'Happy New Year.'