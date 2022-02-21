Hrithik Roshan dances to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar on his wedding, video goes VIRAL

Hrithik Roshan danced to the song Senorita from’ Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ during Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, and the video has gone incredibly viral. Hrithik and Farhan can be seen dancing the hook dance of their song ‘Senorita’ in the video. Hrithik forgets the hook step in one point of the video. He does, however, catch up with a little help from Farhan. With his father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik Roshan attended Farhan and Shibani's wedding.

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar have worked together in films such as ‘Luck By Chance’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and they were childhood buddies. In the movie ‘Lakshya’, Farhan directed Hrithik Roshan.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating in 2018 and married on Saturday in a small ceremony in Khandala. The actor was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani, a renowned hairstylist with whom he had two children, Shakya and Akira. 'Toofan,' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was Farhan Akhtar's most recent project. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif will feature in the film 'Jee Le Zaraa,' which he will also direct.

Farhan Akhtar, a director who debuted in Bollywood with 'Dil Chahta Hai,' the Don series starring Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Lakshya,' is best known for directing films like 'Dil Chahta Hai,' the Don series starring Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Lakshya.' With Rock On!!, he made his acting debut. He is most known for his roles in films such as 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'The Sky Is Pink,' among others.

Shibani Dandekar, a well-known face in the Indian television industry, rose to prominence after hosting the 'Indian Premier League'. She's appeared on reality series like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.’ Shibani also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's online series 'Four More Shots Please!' in its second season.