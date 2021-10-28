Hrithik Roshan comes out in Aryan Khan's support yet again, calls his bail denial 'truly sad'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan yet again.

On Wednesday evening, Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video interview in which an advocate is heard giving his opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan's drug case. In the video, Supreme Court Advocate Dushyant Dave is heard saying that Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea, has previously granted bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs.

Alongside the video, Hrithik wrote, "If these are facts. It is truly sad."

Previously, Hrithik had penned a lengthy note extending his support to Aryan Khan. Among the first Bollywood celebrities to openly come out in support of Aryan Khan, Hrithik had shared a photo of Aryan on Instagram and writeena alongside it, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love."

His note further read, "Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” he added, ending his note with, Love you man."

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after he was detained following a raid by the probe agency on a cruise ship on October 2. Currently, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Raod Jail and his bail plea will be heard in the Bombay High Court, today.