Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 4 years relationship with Saba Azad, pens heartfelt note: 'Walking through life with you'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrated 4 years of their relationship, and the Krrish actor penned a heartfelt note for her 'partner'.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 4 years relationship with Saba Azad, pens heartfelt note: 'Walking through life with you'
Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Love is in the air for Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have completed four years of togetherness. The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on his Instagram. The pictures showed the two looking adorable and very much in love, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. 

    The actor didn't just share pictures of the two but also added a very sweet note. Calling Saba his "partner," Hrithik wrote, "I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter."

    Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014. The actor never fails to shower love on his girlfriend, Saba. Just recently, he took to his Instagram to pen an appreciation note for Saba Azad over her captivating performance in the latest film 'Songs of Paradise.'

    "The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians, and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba. The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve," he wrote.

    (Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..
    Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has...
    Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'
    Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers
    In Pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress at Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress
    Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories
    Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR on Durga Ashtami
    Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...
    Not Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is Russian, has net worth of...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE